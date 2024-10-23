Oodles of Animals sing-along concert with Nancy Stewart at MLT Library Nov. 5

Preschoolers, toddlers and their parents are invited to the Mountlake Terrace Library from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 for an interactive Oodles of Animals sing-a-long. It’s packed with songs about animal friends that will have kids jumping, wiggling, mooing and clucking along

Performer Nancy Stewart is a national award-winning singer/songwriter and Northwest favorite. To learn more, go to Sing With Our Kids. To hear Nancy’s original children’s songs, go to Nancymusic.com

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

For more information about the event, click here.

To contact Sno-Isle Libraries for questions online, click here.

To request a sign language interpreter, complete the online form here or contact the Mountlake Terrace Library at least two weeks before the event at 425-776-3411 by fax at 425-776-3411.

Interpreters will be provided based on availability.