Online pre-orders open Jan. 6 for Snohomish Conservation District annual plant sale

The Snohomish Conservation District’s annual plan sale is coming soon, with online pre-orders open Jan. 6 for 73 different plant species.

Every year, the district joins conservation districts across the state to promote stewardship and conservation of natural resources by providing plants at a low cost. According to a district announcement, the annual plant sale “offers natural resources and habitat education for the community, and creates an opportunity for collaboration and partnership building with community members, partners, volunteers and staff.”

Important dates to remember:

Jan. 6 at 9 a.m.: Online pre-orders open. You must purchase a minimum of $25 to check out online.

Feb. 7: Online sales close

Pick up your order on March 1 and 2 at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds, Don Britton Livestock Pavilion in Monroe.

March 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Limited volume and species available for walk-up sales

March 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Limited volume and species available for walk-up sales

The pick-up days are the only days that staff are available to the public for plant pick-up. Any plants left behind will be repurposed on projects throughout the county — no exceptions.

Google Map Link to the pick-up location.

Learn more here.