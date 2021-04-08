Online open house now underway for MLT Recreation and Parks

The City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting an online open house to solicit more feedback on ideas, values, and priorities for the Recreation, Parks & Open Space Master Plan and the Veterans Memorial Park Master Plan. The open house is open now through Wednesday, April 28.

To participate in the online open house, visit mltparks.infocommunity.org . You will be asked to provide feedback through survey questions, which should take a few minutes to complete.

The city’s Recreation, Parks & Open Space Master Plan will guide the development and acquisition of new recreation facilities, parks and open spaces, as well as the renovation of existing facilities over the next 20 years.

Last fall, more than 1,000 people participated in a survey and according to the city, the community:

Values city parks and recreation facilities.

Is generally satisfied with existing parks and recreation amenities and facilities.

Would like to see increased maintenance and upkeep of existing parks, as well as additional improvements.

Since then, the project team has developed some ideas for how to improve and upgrade existing programs and facilities and would like public feedback on those ideas.

The city is also beginning work on a master plan for Veterans Memorial Park, located at 23400 58th Ave. W., adjacent to the Civic Campus. Last fall the city received nearly 250 responses to the online survey regarding that project. In summary, the city said the community would most like to see:

Improvements to the trails, in particular lighting.

Restoration and preservation of the natural areas.

Public restrooms.

Improvements to gathering spaces.

Upgraded play equipment.

Improvements to the Veterans Memorial.

Enhanced maintenance.

Using this feedback, the project team developed three initial concepts to guide future decision-making and development in the park and would like input on those concepts.

For more information, contact Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz at jbetz@mltwa.gov or 425-640-3101.