Online open house continues for City of MLT Recreation and Parks planning

Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks invites residents to attend an online open house and provide additional feedback on ideas, values, and priorities for the future of Veterans Memorial Park (23400 58th Ave. W.) and the city’s overarching Recreation, Parks and Open Space Master Plan. The open house continues through Wednesday, April 28.

To participate, visit mltparks.infocommunity.org . Within the open house, you will be asked to provide feedback through survey questions.

To participate in the Veterans Memorial Park Master Plan open house, click the tab for that project. In last year’s Veterans Memorial Park survey, the community said they would most like to see:

Improvements to the trails, in particular lighting.

Restoration and preservation of the natural areas.

Public restrooms.

Improvements to gathering spaces.

Upgraded play equipment.

Improvements to the Veterans Memorial.

Enhanced maintenance.

Using this feedback, the project team developed three initial concepts to guide future decision-making and development in the park and the city would like input on those concepts. This feedback is important planning progresses for the park, which is adjacent to the Civic Campus and Mountlake Terrace Transit Center.

To visit the Recreation, Parks & Open Space Master Plan open house, click that tab. This open house will guide the development and acquisition of new recreation facilities, parks and open spaces, as well as the renovation of existing facilities over the next 20 years.