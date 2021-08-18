Online event with authors will address body positivity in youth literature

Sno-Isle Libraries will feature five contributors to the young-adult anthology, “Every Body Shines: Sixteen Stories About Living Fabulously Fat,” as guests at its upcoming Aug. 18 Open Book online author event from 6:30-8 p.m.

Editor Cassandra Newbould, who is from the Pacific Northwest, will be joined by contributors Catherine Adel West, Kelly deVos, Rebecca Sky and Francina Simone to talk about their work and the importance of body diversity in youth literature today. Organizers note that children and teens of all sizes need to see themselves as the main character and more than the “funny fat friend” sidekick. The anthology’s authors deliver a relatable positive message for readers in their new collection of celebratory short stories.

Newbould told library staff that she selected contributors to the collection of stories, “By finding authors that have/had lived in fat bodies themselves because I wanted this anthology to truly represent the fat experience. It’s so important for readers to find books where they fully see themselves represented and on the shelves, especially in young adult (YA) and kidlit, and this rings true when it comes to any marginalization in literature.”

She hopes that the anthology and its online event can help those facing body image issues to feel more empowered in their lives. “We may not always love the way we look or how we feel, but if we can find a way to celebrate body neutrality and live for the now, I think it can really help kids and adults who are dealing with anti-fatness and fatphobia from the world around them, especially when it’s coming from friends or loved ones,” Newbould said.

Participants are required to register for the Zoom webinar register in advance. Registration, webinar link and additional information can be viewed here. The event will also be recorded and made available for later viewing on the Sno-Isle Libraries YouTube channel.