Online concert Saturday to benefit Concern for Neighbors Food Bank

Seattle musician Kim Maguire will be performing a concert online Saturday, March 20 at 7 p.m. to raise funds for the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank. The classically trained vocalist and pianist will be singing favorite popular songs dating from the 1960s to the present and one original tune she wrote. The concert is free, but donations are invited to support the food bank.

The musical repertoire covered Saturday night will include material from artists John Legend, Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, Cindy Lauper and Eva Cassidy. Songs Maguire plans to perform include “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Landslide,” “Angel from Montgomery,” “Desperado,” along with some Celtic and possibly even jazz tunes.

Maguire said that seeing and hearing about the various struggles many people are currently experiencing had left her “wanting to somehow contribute a little more than just a donation here and there.” As an artist, she hoped to find a way to use her talents and raise money for a good cause. On the same day that Maguire’s inspiration hit, she received a text message from a friend regarding the recent thefts from Concern for Neighbors — and the food bank became the beneficiary of her live-streamed concert.

“I was stunned,” Maguire said regarding the timing of the two events. “And so, it was meant to be.”

Maguire contacted the food bank that day to ensure they were on board with the idea, and “Music for Neighbors” was born. Maguire said she then had to figure out the technical aspects of streaming a live performance, which wasn’t easy “but it’s part of the work that in the end will be so meaningful.”

For the concert, Maguire said she chose songs that had a lot of personal meaning to her and would also “speak to” other people too. As a self-professed “child of the ’70s,” she felt there was a lot of material from that era that fit the bill.

“We have all been trudging through 2020 and now 2021 and for me it helps to sing these songs,” Maguire said. “For others, I know it helps to listen. To be a part of a group (even online) that knows the same song is a way for us to feel ‘us.’” She said that she sees the concert as a way to bring people together for a good cause “regardless of race, creed or political affiliation.”

In addition to popular songs, Maguire will perform one of her own creation, “If I Were to See You Again,” which she said was originally written as a tribute for her friends who had “died of AIDS in the ’80s and ’90s.” She plans on dedicating its performance Saturday “to all those we’ve lost to COVID.”

The long-time musician said of the upcoming benefit concert: “I’ve been playing piano and singing since I was a child and it feels really right to use my skills this way. I hope to do it more.”

Saturday night’s concert can be viewed here.

Donations to benefit Concern for Neighbors Food Bank can be made here.

— By Nathan Blackwell