Online attendance only for Thursday MLT City Council meeting

Turns out that those who want to attend the Mountlake Terrace City Council special meeting Thursday, March 26 can’t attend in person and must to listen to it online.

That’s because Gov. Jay Inslee issued a proclamation March 25 that waives and suspend sections of the Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act during the emergency order related to COVID-19. As a result, municipalities are restricted to conducting open meetings remotely — using audio or video conferencing platforms — and the public is not allowed to attend.

Appropriately, the Thursday special meeting is aimed at amending the city’s code to allow councilmembers and members of the city’s Planning Commission o participate remotely via phone or video during emergencies.

The proposal is based on Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order, issued March 24, and his request for avoiding gatherings.

The public can listen live or on demand via the city’s audio stream at www.cityofmlt.com/469.