Ong, Leaty named MTHS Boosters’ athletes for December

There is still some time to read all about this month’s Mountlake Terrace High School Boosters’ Athlete Highlights selectees Isabel Ong and Connor Leaty as the program’s specialty posters are on display around Mountlake Terrace through the end of December.

The Boosters sponsor the posters each month of the school year to promote selected Terrace student athletes. Ong and Leaty have been chosen for the honor this month by their coaches, Hawks’ volleyball coach Krissy Cain and Hawks’ boys swim coach Rebecca Lance.

“Isabel always goes out of her way to help her team to succeed,” said Cain. “She was an important part of the team on the court as the teams’ libero and co-captain. Isabel also was one of the first athletes to arrive for practice and last to leave. Every time Isabel went onto the court I could count on her to give 100% effort.”

“Connor is a young member of this team (MTHS boys swim) and has already made an impact,” said Lance. “He works hard each day in the pool, he listens to feedback and is always looking to improve. He has goals this season and I’m sure he will exceed them easily.”

To learn more about the MTHS Boosters, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mthssbc.