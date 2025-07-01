One year after July 3 shooting, community will gather to remember Jayda Johnson

A community remembrance is scheduled for 7-10 p.m. Thursday, July 3 at Mukilteo Lighthouse Park to honor 13-year-old Jayda Johnson, who died in a Lynnwood shooting one year ago.

A student at Brier Terrace Middle School, Jayda with her best friend at Alderwood Mall on July 3, 2024 when she was killed by errant gunfire. The teen suspect in the shooting, Samuel Gizaw, has been held in custody awaiting trial.

During the July 3 event, family, friends and community members are invited to join in remembering Jayda, sharing memories around a bonfire and standing together against youth violence, organizers said.

“It’s not just our family who carries the weight of this,” said Jayda’s mother, Tabatha Johnson “A whole community was shaken that day — mall employees, Jayda’s friends, parents, teachers and school leaders, people who didn’t even know Jayda personally but saw a bright, young life cut short for no reason.”

The Johnson family is asking the community to honor Jayda’s memory “by continuing conversations about youth violence, accountability and the urgent need for stronger support systems that prevent incidents like this from ever happening again.”

Mukilteo Lighthouse Park is located at 609 Front St., Mukilteo.