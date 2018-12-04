One taken to Harborview after Hwy 99 crash; driver flees scene

A three-car collision on Highway 99 at 234th Street Southwest Monday snarled the evening rush-hour commute and sent one person to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to Edmonds Police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley, the at-fault driver fled on foot following the crash, which occurred around 5:30 p.m. Police set up a K9 track but were unable to locate the suspect, he said.

The highway was expected to be closed both directions at the crash site for several hours while police investigated the collision.