One person receives minor injuries during Edmonds CC chemistry experiment

One person was reported to have sustained minor injuries Wednesday afternoon when a science experiment went awry at Edmonds Community College, according an Edmonds CC announcement.

At 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, a chemistry class experiment involving dry ice caused a sound that resembled an explosion in Brier Hall — located at 20122 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood — near the building’s entrance, the campus safety memo said.

South County Fire arrived with a hazmat crew, who cleaned and cleared the area. That area has since been declared safe, the college said.

South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said a woman present during the incident received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital as a precaution.