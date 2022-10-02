One-mile stretch of US 2 near Skykomish closed due to Bolt Creek Fire

All lanes of US 2 in Skykomish are closed for a one-mile stretch between milepost 49 to 50 due to the Bolt Creek Fire. Fire patterns shifted and the fire reached the roadway at this location, the Washington State Department of Transportation said Sunday.

For the safety of the traveling public, only emergency vehicles and wildfire responders are permitted to travel through this area until further notice.

A detour is available using the Old Cascade Highway to the 5th Street bridge.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews will continue to partner with the incident command managing this wildfire. Road closure information is posted in the WSDOT real-time travel center and by @wsdot_traffic on Twitter and updates will be provided as available.