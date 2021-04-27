One driver injured in I-5 rollover collision Tuesday

A two-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 near 44th Avenue West injured one driver and blocked two lanes of traffic for a short time Tuesday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Emergency crews responded around 10:30 a.m. to the collision on I-5 in Mountlake Terrace, which occurred one vehicle — a Saturn sedan — merged onto the interstate from 196th Street Southwest, said WSP spokesperson Trooper Rocky Oliphant.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the driver of the Saturn lost control of the vehicle while changing lanes, hitting a Toyota Scion. The Saturn then rolled over an unreported number of times, Oliphant said.

The Saturn’s driver was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the Toyota driver was uninjured. However, both vehicles required towing from the scene.

The State Patrol is still investigating the incident.

— By Cody Sexton