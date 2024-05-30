One arrested after shots fired in domestic violence incident

A man accused of firing shots into a Mountlake Terrace apartment late Wednesday was arrested after a foot chase.

The suspect was apprehended by a police dog. No other injuries were reported.

The incident started about 10:30 p.m. in the complex in the 5400 block of 212th Street Southwest. The suspect was under a court order to stay away from a woman who lived there.

He was banging on her front door, holding a pistol. He was told to leave. He then apparently fired three rounds into the door, narrowly missing the woman and her baby.

As officers arrived, the man ran onto Interstate 5 and then clambered onto the light rail guideway. A Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office canine team eventually found him hiding in a truck bed in a nearby lot.

The man was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and then booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of domestic-violence assault, violating a protection order, malicious mischief and reckless endangerment.

The firearm appears to have been tossed during the chase. A search for the weapon is ongoing.