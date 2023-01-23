On video: Martin Luther King Day celebration at Edmonds Waterfront Center

This video, courtesy of the Edmonds Waterfront Center, captures the full day of events held Jan. 16 to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his legacy. The fifth annual tribute to Dr. King was sponsored by the Edmonds-based Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL).
