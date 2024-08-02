On video: Edmonds Dragon Boat Festival Posted: August 2, 2024 23 Highlights of the first Asian Service Center-sponsored Edmonds Dragon Boat Festival, which drew an estimated 700 people to the Edmonds Waterfront Center on Aug. 1. — Video by Daniel Johnson
