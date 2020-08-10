On video: Construction progress on Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus, police station addition

Work continues on the Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus being built on the site of the former Mountlake Terrace City Hall — on the southwest corner of 232nd Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West. The project includes a new, two-story city hall of approximately 18,600 square feet and a one-story, 3,100-square-foot addition to the existing police station. In addition, the Civic Campus will feature Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza with terraced and open seating areas, water feature, sculptures by two artists, landscaping and lighting. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020. (Video shot Aug. 9 2020 by David Carlos)