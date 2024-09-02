On video: All aboard light rail in Snohomish County

Those attending celebrations in Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood Friday shared why they are looking forward to riding Sound Transit light rail, now that it has arrived in South Snohomish County.
— Videography by Reefcombers Studio
