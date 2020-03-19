On this day in MLT: Roger’s Marketplace demolished March 18, 2019

After more than half a decade as a grocery store, the former Rogers Market Place was demolished on March 18, 2020.

The tear-down of the building started at 9:30 a.m, and within two hours almost half the building was in a rubble.

The site is now being used for temporary bus commuter parking while Sound Transit builds a light rail station nearby.

Roger’s Market was beloved by the community, offering a small-town atmosphere for locals to shop at the center of this city. But the owner, Roger Bottman, passed away in 2016, and the property was sold soon after for $8.2 million.

— By David Carlos