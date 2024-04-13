On the scene: Light rail stations taking shape Posted: April 12, 2024 4 The Shoreline South/145th Link Light Rail station, looking south. The Shoreline North/185th Link Light Rail station, looking southeast. Mountlake Terrace light rail station, looking west. Lynnwood light rail station. — Photos taken last week by David Carlos
