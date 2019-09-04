Olympic Fly Fishers to meet Sept. 10

The first fall 2019 meeting of the Olympic Fly Fishers will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.

The meeting starts with a social hour at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Our speaker will be Keith Roe of the North 40 Fly Shop in Omak. He will be discussing fishing in the Omak area.

A brief business meeting, fish stories and a raffle will follow the speaker.

There is no cost for the meeting. Dinner costs $20. Guests are welcome.

Learn more at olympicflyfish.com