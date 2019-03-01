Olympic Fly Fishers to meet March 12

The March meeting of the Olympic Fly Fishers is set for Tuesday, March 12 from 6-9 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr.

Our featured speakers are Mike Schmuck and Ryan Fortier, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife fish biologists from District Five in Eastern Washington. Schmuck will talk about fishing in and around the area of Rocky Ford, Lake Lenice, and Dry Falls Lake, while Fortier will discuss fishing opportunities in the Okanogan area.

In addition to the speakers, there will be a social hour starting at 6 p.m. followed by dinner, a brief business meeting and a raffle.

The meeting is free. Dinner is $20. Guests are welcome.

Learn more at olympicflyfish.com