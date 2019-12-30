Olympic Fly Fishers to meet Jan. 14 in Mountlake Terrace

Ryan Smith from the Avid Angler fly fishing shop will be the guest speaker at the January meeting of the Olympic Fly Fishers, set for Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.

The social hour begins at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:45 p.m.. Smith will be speaking about lesser-known stream and lake fishing opportunities in the area. There will also be a brief business meeting and raffle.

There is no cost for attending the meeting. Dinner is $20. Guests are welcome. To learn more, visit olympicflyfishers.com