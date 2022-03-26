Olympic Fly Fishers to meet in person April 12

Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds will meet in person at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, with speaker David Schorsch, a retired fly fishing guide. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The club also announced that with a membership that is 10% women, it now has a women’s fly fishers group

Speaker David Schorsch has 40 years’ experience chasing Sea Run cutthroat trout and other species. His program will be “Fly Fishing South Puget Sound. Where, When, What and How.”

The group will also hear from members of the Edmonds Stream Team (aka Students Saving Salmon), who will be discussing their activities in the area. The Edmonds Stream Team is one of the groups supported by the Olympic Fly Fishers Foundation,

With the easing of COVID restrictions, the meeting is open to non-members as well as members. The Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center is located at 23000 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace,

For more information about the club, visit olympicflyfishers.com.

The women’s fly fishers group was launched by Katherine Gold, former Olympic Fly Fishers club secretary. The inaugural meeting was held with eight members present at Cafe Louvre, and the group will continue with regular meetings.