Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds invites you to become a member

The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds has a mission to promote the sport of fly fishing through education, conservation and camaraderie — and it invites those interested to join the organization.

Club members participated in a hybrid in-person/Zoom meeting earlier this week — the first time the club has met in-person since the pandemic — featuring Brian Curtis from the Washington Trail Blazers, one of the leading authorities on the high mountain lakes in Washington. The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds is planning another meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8, but due to COVID, only club members can attend.

For more information on the group and how to join, visit olympicflyfishers.com.