 Olympic Fly Fishers hosting Picnic Point Winter Conservation event Feb. 3 

Join members of the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds and the Healthy Forest Project Saturday, Feb. 3, from noon to 2 p.m., for a winter planting party on Picnic Point beach.

This event is open to the public. All ages and levels of ability are welcome. Plants, tools, gloves, and other necessary materials will be provided.

“We are so grateful for the continued support from the Healthy Forest Project, our local schools, and neighbors,” said Ed Kellison, conservation chair of Olympic Fly Fishers.

“It has been extremely rewarding to see the accomplishments we’ve all made, not just maintaining but actually improving our wonderful parks and natural resources with each event like this,” Kellison said. “We’re making a difference. And we’re doing it by working together as a community.”

Volunteers will plant the following native species:

Saskatoon Serviceberry

Beach Strawberry

Ocean Spray

Shallon

Shore Pine

Indian Plum

Mock Orange

Western Sword Fern

Flowering Currant

Time permitting, we may also continue the ongoing removal of blackberry and ivy within our work areas, depositing it onto existing compost piles. It will then be spread onto exposed soil as mulch later this spring.

“Healthy forests prevent erosion, filter water, and provide shade, which are critical elements to restoring and maintaining quality ecosystems for fish and other wildlife,” said Greg Sisson, president of Olympic Fly Fishers. “As a club, we are dedicated to working with the county on the Healthy Forest Project because thriving forests lead to streams full of fish.”

Representatives from the Snohomish County Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will be on site, along with Picnic Point Forest Stewards.

What to bring

Layer your clothing for cold weather. Wear long sleeves and long pants you don’t mind getting dirty, wet, and muddy, as well as sturdy, closed-toe shoes. Fleece jackets, sweatshirts, and heavy coats are also recommended.

Rainy weather is great for planting. But remember to bring rain gear if rain is in the forecast.

Bring water and a snack.

Hand tools and gloves will be provided, but you’re welcome to bring your own if you wish.

Do not bring power tools or herbicides.

Where to meet

Picnic Point Parking Lot

7231 Picnic Point Rd.

Edmonds

Sign-in location is on the west end of the parking lot near the pedestrian overpass of the BNSF railway.

You can find free parking in the park’s parking lot. This lot can fill up on weekends and sunny days, so try to arrive early or carpool if possible.

Sign up today or learn more by visiting the county’s official site for this event: snohomishco.greencitypartnerships.org/event/57.