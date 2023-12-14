Olympic Fly Fishers hosting beginning fly-tying class in January, February

Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds is sponsoring Winter 2024 Beginning Fly Tying Class in January and February. The six-part class is meant for those who are new to the art as well as those looking for a few new techniques to hone their skill.
Class dates: Jan. 11, 18 and 27 and Feb. 1, 8 and 15
Time: 6:15 to 8:15 p.m.
Location: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center (Enter at South End of Building)
Address/Phone: 18560 1st Ave. N.E., Shoreline/206-365-1536
Cost: $50 for six sessions (12 hours of instruction)
Register online here or over the phone by contacting the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center at 206-365-1536
In this six-session class, experienced instructors guide you through the art of tying classic patterns, useful for catching a wide variety of fish on streams and stillwater alike. You’ll receive detailed instruction on the fundamentals and select advanced techniques for the following patterns and more:
San Juan Worm
Bead Head Caddis Larva
Wooly Bugger
Mohair Leech
Classic Soft Hackle
Griffiths Gnat
pheasant tail nymph
Foam Beetle
All tools and materials will be provided. However, you are welcome to bring your own equipment if you’d prefer.
The instructor is John Wendt. With over 20 years of experience in fly fishing and fly tying, he is a dedicated fly fisherman and fly-tying enthusiast who has honed his skills on the waters of the Pacific Northwest. This makes him an expert in local fishing conditions.
He emphasizes responsible angling techniques, including the types of materials used to tie flies, and a deep respect for the environment.
