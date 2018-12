The Olympic Fly Fishers Christmas Party and Auction will be held Tuesday, Dec. 11 from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr.

The festivities start at 6 p.m. with a silent auction. Dinner followed by a live auction and dessert will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $50 per person. The dinner is open to all members and invited guests.

You can learn more at this link.