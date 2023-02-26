Olympic Ballet School earns outstanding school award, top placements at regional competition

Students of Edmonds-based Olympic Ballet School, the official school of Olympic Ballet Theatre, received multiple top placements in solo and ensemble performance categories at the recent Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) Seattle regional competition held at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. In addition, the school earned an outstanding school award.

Dancers as young as 9 can participate in YAGP, an international ballet competition that provides scholarships and potential placement at top ballet schools in the world. Those competing in the classical ballet division select variations from a list of the classical repertoire of famous ballets such as Coppelia, Don Quixote, Giselle, The Sleeping Beauty, and others. For the contemporary dance division, students perform original works often choreographed specifically for them by their teachers. Groups of two or more students can also compete in small and large ensemble divisions.

The following Olympic Ballet School students received invitations to compete in YAGP finals, to be held in Tampa, Florida, April 3-9: Hikari Ulyana Gorbouleva (age 10), Isabelle Carbajal (13), Yevgeni Gorboulev (14), Kaeli Pierce (16), Anna Foy (17), along with all three ensemble pieces that Olympic Ballet School entered.

Co-directed by husband-and-wife team Oleg Gorboulev and Mara Vinson, the school provides students with classical ballet training based predominantly on the Vaganova methodology. “Our aim is to prepare our graduates with a solid education so that they have choices if they decide to pursue a professional career in dance, whether as a performing artist, instructor, or in another avenue of the field,” Vinson said.

The school offers various summer intensives for young dancers interested in training with Olympic Ballet School’s faculty and improving their technique. Auditions are scheduled on Saturday, March 4, from 9:30 – 11 a.m., at the Olympic Ballet School studio, 700 Main St., Edmonds. The audition fee is $25, and preregistration is required. To register, email dance@olympicballet.com.



More information about OBS summer programs can be found here.