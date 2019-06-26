Officials remind citizens that personal fireworks are illegal

With the Independence Day holiday approaching and fireworks sales beginning this week, local city officials are reminding citizens that personal use of fireworks in their jurisdictions is not only dangerous but illegal.

Mountlake Terrace officials issued a press release on Monday urging city residents to “respect neighbors, children and pets, homes and businesses, and obey the law.”

The possession or discharge of personal use fireworks have been banned in Mountlake Terrace since 2007.

City officials are using a variety of methods to get the word out again this year of the long-time fireworks ban. The city’s website and June City Happenings newsletter both include articles about the fireworks’ prohibition; in addition, 50 new signs explaining the city’s fireworks’ law were purchased and have been installed around the city.

The City of Brier has had a fireworks ban in place for only two years, but officials there believe the relatively-new law has been effective. “We have had quieter Fourth of July holidays,” said Mayor Bob Colinas.

“Brier still gets complaints from fireworks that are set off in the unincorporated area of the county to our east and north,” Colinas conceded.

One of the reasons for the city’s prohibition, Colinas explained, was to discourage the use of fireworks that have been deemed illegal by state or federal authorities but are available for purchase on area tribal reservations.

“Banning fireworks was the best effort we could do given that the real menace is the already illegal fireworks sold at our local reservations,” Colinas said.

Whether purchased from tribal land or the stands still found in unincorporated parts of Snohomish County, fireworks are seen as a big danger by officials.

“According to the National Fire Protection Association, more fires are reported on July 4 than any other day of the year,” said Mountlake Terrace City Clerk, and Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen.

Mountlake Terrace officials are also reminding residents that while personal use of fireworks in the city is illegal, there will be two large-scale public firework displays in the city during the month of July: the Stars and Stripes Celebration at Ballinger Park on July 3 and the Tour de Terrace Fireworks Show on July 27.

“Attend a public fireworks display in lieu of personal fireworks,” urged the city’s press release.

City officials are also reminding residents that to report fireworks violations, call the South County Fire District non-emergency number 425-407-3999 or, in cases of an immediate threat to individuals or property, call 911.

— By Doug Petrowski