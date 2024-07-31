Officials cut ribbon for Hall Creek restoration project at Ballinger Park

State, federal and local officials joined staff from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to cut the ribbon Tuesday for the Hall Creek restoration project at Ballinger Park.

About 30 people joined elected representatives in the ceremony, which was located at the ADA-accessible bridge that crosses Hall Creek near the City of Mountlake Terrace’s Mickey Corso Clubhouse.

Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz acted as the master of ceremonies for the celebratory event..

“It’s been about 10 years since we started this project,” Betz said. “To see it start and end here is pretty exciting for me.”

The project’s completion comes just over a year since ground was broken for the work – on May 30, 2023.

The $5.5 million Hall Creek restoration project included:

– Removing more than 16 acres of non-native vegetation and replacing it with over 20,000 native plants.

– Shifting the creek channel into a more natural meander.

– Improving in-stream habitat by providing fish-friendly gravel and downed tree trunks for refuge.

– Building an accessible boardwalk over wetlands and creek, with wildlife views.

– Installing a new maintenance bridge.

– Replacing an old tennis court with floodplain reconnection area and new tree plantings.

– Restoring wetland buffer habitat on ponds for species of concern such as the Pacific tree frog, Pacific wren, willow fly-catcher and yellow warbler.

The first speaker was 2nd District U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, who along with 1st District Rep. Suzan DelBene were acknowledged as steadfast advocates throughout the restoration process. Larsen said that the 3,000 new plants improved stream habitat and that migratory birds will benefit both people and wildlife. Further, he noted seeing yellow warblers in the park.

Next, Rachel Alger, senior community liaison and grants manager with Rep. DelBene’s office, delivered a speech for the congresswoman, who is currently in Washington, D.C.

In her remarks, DelBene congratulated the City of Mountlake Terrace on restoring the creek and the wetlands.

Col. Kathryn Sanborn, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Seattle District Commander, was the ceremony’s last speaker and ribbon cutter.

Sanborn said that the Army Corps of Engineers’ commitment to the ecosystem restoration mission allows the corps to enhance and protect wetland habitats in places such as Ballinger Park, improving the quality of the natural environment. Further, the corps is glad that local governments like the City of Mountlake Terrace were able to leverage the agency’s Continuing Authorities Program to request project assistance.

“We’re proud of this project and excited to be a part of the team that delivered a new purpose for Ballinger Park,” Sanborn said.

She also expressed deep appreciation for $5.5 million in funding, including $3.4 million from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Betz closed by recognizing MLTnews photographer David Carlos, who has been documenting the progress of Ballinger Park every week.

“The photos weren’t just beautiful; but they also helped all the project managers, engineers and also the residents that live around the lake to keep track of the progress,” Betz said.

The group then gathered by the Hall Creek bridge for the ribbon cutting. State and local representatives held the ribbon while District Commander Sanborn cut it with gold scissors.

“I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to represent the entire team that has made this project possible and then ride it across the finish line to completion,” Sanborn said. “It’s important to the people, and it’s important to the species that have been here maybe even longer than us.”

In a written statement, the City of Mountlake Terrace thanked U.S. Reps.s Suzan DelBene and Rick Larsen, Washington State Reps. Cindy Ryu and Lauren Davis and State Sen. Jesse Salomon for their pivotal support over the years.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the City of Mountlake Terrace announced via social media that the park was open for public access, with fencing and locks restricting access for the past year being removed.

— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett





