Officials celebrate opening of  Larch Way-Logan Road-Locust Way traffic circle

Snohomish County staff cut the ribbon Saturday for the traffic circle that replaces the four-way stop at Larch Way, Logan Road and Locust Way in unincorporated Lynnwood.

The roundabout was dedicated on a foggy morning at Logan Park. Convenience was showcased during the event, as vehicles slowed while approaching the circle but did not need to come to a complete stop.

Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder said during the dedication that traffic circles decrease traffic congestion and pollution. She cited the traffic situation for which the Pacific Northwest is infamous:People not understanding the right of way at a four-way stop and insisting the other person go.

Snyder said that not only do the traffic circles help with traffic by reducing the amount of stop-and-go traffic, but they also reduce the time vehicles sit idle, releasing pollutants and wasting fuel or electricity.

The project moved 13,000 cubic yards of dirt, poured 2,270 square yards of concrete, relocated 1,975 feet of utility line, and added 350 shrubs and trees.

The design phase for the $8.5 million project lasted from 2021 to 2023, with construction beginning in April 2024 and ending early this month. The traffic circle was funded using mitigation fees, the Snohomish County Road Fund and a $2.8 million grant from the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board.

— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett