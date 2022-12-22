Officials bid farewell to departing Councilmember Doug McCardle

Mountlake Terrace officials bid a fond farewell to departing Position 3 Councilmember Doug McCardle during the council’s Dec. 19 business meeting.

Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright began the meeting with a proclamation for McCardle, who announced last month he was resigning. He was elected to his position in 2009 and was reelected three times. Matsumoto listed McCardle’s most significant achievements, including construction of the new city hall and completion of the first phase of the Main Street Revitalization Project. She asked the public to recognize Dec. 19 as Doug McCardle Day.

Later in the meeting, Councilmember Laura Sonmore took the opportunity to list more of McCardle’s accomplishments, and she was followed in suit by Councilmembers Steve Woodard, Erin Murray, Rick Ryan, Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Wahl and Matsumoto Wright. All expressed their appreciation for his leadership and sadness at his departure.

McCardle then made a statement about his time on the council.

“It’s just been a tremendous pleasure and I would just encourage you to keep… that vision in mind, keep the community involved and continue working together,” McCardle said. “Thank you.”

Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz called into the meeting via Zoom to thank McCardle for his professionalism and involvement.

“Thank you so much for just being a problem solver,” he said. “I felt like what you tried to do always is find middle ground.”

In other business, the council unanimously approved contract renewals discussed at the Dec 15’s work/study session. They also approved an agreement with Washington’s Recreation Conservation Office that allows the city manager to use funds in the Land Water Conservation Fund for work on Evergreen Playfield #3. The playfield, located on 56th Avenue West, is receiving a range of improvements including a new turf infield, LED lighting, fencing, dugouts, metal poles for protective netting, replacement of the existing bleachers and ADA parking.

The council heard from Acting City Manager Andrew Neiditz, who noted the upcoming deadline of Dec. 28 to submit applications to council vacancy due to McCardle’s resignation. So far, there have been seven applicants.

Neiditz reported on the success of the city’s storm debris collection event for Mountlake Terrace residents, with an estimated 110 vehicles dropping off a combined total of 120 yards of material Dec. 17 and 18. He went on to mention that city staff are monitoring the weather and are preparing sanding and plowing services in advance.

Councilmembers will take a break for the holidays, with their next business meeting scheduled for Jan 3.

— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis



