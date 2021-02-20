Off-ramps to westbound, eastbound SR 104 to close overnight for light rail work Feb. 22

Sound Transit’s contractor will be working overnight Monday, Feb. 22 at the State Route 104 and northbound Interstate 5 interchange. All lanes of traffic on SR 104, the off-ramp from I-5 northbound to SR 104 westbound, and the on-ramp from SR 104 eastbound to I-5 northbound will be closed while work is underway.

Detours will be provided (see map).

Crews will be working to construct columns for future bridge and mobilization of machinery at the I-5 SR 104 interchange.

Work will occur from 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, through 4 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.