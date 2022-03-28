Off-duty Edmonds police officer dies after being stabbed in Las Vegas

Edmonds police officer Tyler Steffins died Saturday, March 26 after being attacked by a knife-wielding suspect in Las Vegas, the Edmonds Police Department announced Monday morning.

The 33-year-old Steffins was off-duty in Las Vegas when he was attacked, Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said. He was transported to an area hospital but did not survive his injuries. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has a 58-year-old man in custody and has launched a homicide investigation.

Steffins started with the Edmonds Police Department in August 2018. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps (corporal, 2007-2011) with recognition for his service during Operation Enduring Freedom. He graduated from the police academy in March 2019 and was number one overall in his class. After completion of field training, he worked as a patrol officer for both day and night shifts.

The officer is survived by his wife, stepmother, father, brothers, sister and two young children. Edmonds police will work closely with the family to provide assistance and support during this difficult time, McClure added.

“This is a tragic loss for our agency when our staff and the entire region is already in a state of mourning for other fallen officers,” said Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett. “While we grieve with heavy hearts, our peer support program members are actively engaging with our staff. Tyler was a valued member of our police family whose infectious smile and contagious laugh endeared him to his peers. We will miss him terribly but cherish the times we had with him. We remain committed to providing quality service to our community even during the most trying of times.”

Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Cornell said that his office “shares in the heavy sorrow felt by Officer Steffins’ family and loved ones, his law enforcement colleagues, and the entire Edmonds community. His tragic and untimely death comes as a shock to us all. We will be forever grateful for his immense and selfless commitment to keeping our community safe and for all his fine work.”

A news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said that patrol officers there were advised of a stabbing that had occurred on a pedestrian bridge near the 3900 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard around 9:39 p.m. March 26. As the officers arrived, they noticed a male, later identified as 58-year-old Freddy Allen, holding a knife. Allen attempted to run from officers but was apprehended. Medical personnel located and transported the victim — later identified as Tyler Steffins — to University Medical Center Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.

An LVMPD homicide investigation indicates the victim and Allen had been involved in a verbal altercation over a dog the night before. The day of the incident, Allen and the victim got into another verbal altercation. As words were being exchanged, Allen stabbed the victim one time and attempted to flee the area before being apprehended by patrol officers, the LVMPD release said.

Allen was transported to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked for open murder with a deadly weapon.