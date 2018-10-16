October is National Bullying Prevention Month

A reminder from the Edmonds School District that every October, individuals from the across the nation — and around the world — unite in a campaign to keep all youth safe from bullying.

Bullying is defined as unwanted, aggressive behavior among school-aged children that involves a real or perceived power imbalance. The behavior is repeated, or has the potential to be repeated, over time. Bullying includes actions such as making threats, spreading rumors, attacking someone physically or verbally, and excluding someone from a group on purpose.

Bullying can have significant mental, developmental, and social effects, which is why it is a community concern. Bystanders play an essential role in prevention and intervention.

StopBullying.gov has some great resources about how adults and students can keep others safe from bullying, the school district advises. Check out the StopBullying.gov Fact Sheet.