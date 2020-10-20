Oct. 22: Edmonds College to host virtual grand opening for new STEM building, second residence hall

Edmonds College will host a virtual grand-opening ceremony Oct. 22 in celebration of two new additions to campus — a new STEM and nursing building and the campus’ second residency hall.

The new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and Nursing building is located north of Mountlake Terrace Hall and will house allied health, nursing, physics, chemistry, engineering and math classrooms, as well as labs and offices.

The Hazel Miller Foundation provided a $1.5 million donation to the EC Foundation’s capital campaign for the STEM and nursing building, and the EC Board of Trustees unanimously voted to name the building Hazel Miller Hall.

The nearly 70,000-square-foot building addresses the campus’ need for additional spaces for science, math and nursing. Prior to the completion of Hazel Miller Hall, the courses were spread out across the campus, limiting interdisciplinary instruction critical to student success. The campus also lacked important facilities including specialized chemistry and physics labs, nursing simulation classrooms and simulated patient rooms.

The Facility Professional Services (FPS) team at the Department of Enterprise Services (DES) stepped in to oversee a $54 million project to improve the student experience. In addition to the $41 million STEM and Nursing building, the project included construction of a parking lot and modifications to the campus’ central utility plant.

According to EC staff, the new building aims to enhance student-learning opportunities for interdisciplinary instruction and student-teacher collaboration. It also reduces educational barriers, which staff said will benefit both students and the community by creating a talented workforce for the future.

“The diligent teamwork from design through construction resulted in one of the most efficient, functional and sustainable facilities that will provide required services for years to come,” said Indra Jain, FPS project manager.

Triton Court is a new residence hall located on campus right across the street from Rainier Place Residence Hall. It is for Edmonds College and CWU students ages 16 and older who want to live in a community focused on student living.

Triton Court features:

One, two, and three-bedroom units

Laundry rooms on each floor

Small study areas on each floor

Units with furniture, full kitchen and living room.

ADA accessible units (one fully accessible ADA apartment plus four partial ADA apartments, one per floor)

Residential Lounge on second floor with pool table, and large screen TV

Resident Assistants

Limited wireless internet access

Alcohol and drug-free environment (including medical marijuana)

A virtual grand opening for both Hazel Miller Hall and Triton Court will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22. Visit edcc.edu/celebrate for details.

For additional information on Triton Court, including pricing and floor plans, visit Edmonds College website.