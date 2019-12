Marilynn Florence McGlashan

02/03/1948 – 11/22/2019

Marilynn McGlashan died from cancer in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. Any inquiries can be made to bgodlas@gmail.com.

She is survived by her four siblings, Linda Adam, Betty Godlas, Kenneth McGlashan, and Lisa Klow, and her brothers-in-law, Ian Adam, Alan Godlas, and Steven Klow.