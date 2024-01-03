Oaths of office, election of mayor, pro tem scheduled for Jan. 4 MLT City Council meeting

Among items scheduled for the Jan. 4 Mountlake Terrace City Council meeting is the swearing in of councilmembers who were reelected in November.

Position 5 Councilmember Bryan Wahl, Position 6 Councilmember Laura Sonmore and Position 7 Councilmember Erin Murray were reelected to their council positions and will take their oaths of office for their new four-year terms.

Also scheduled for the Jan. 4 meeting is a vote by councilmembers to select the city’s mayor and mayor pro tem. The current mayor is Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, while Bryan Wahl has been serving as mayor pro tem.

In addition, the agenda includes appointments of councilmembers to intergovernmental boards.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete agenda here.

— By Rick Sinnett






