NW Innovation Resource Center partners with WSU Everett to award data analytics certification

The NW Innovation Resource Center (NWIRC) and Washington State University Everett have signed an agreement to award a Data Analytics Certificate to participants who successfully complete the WA Data Bootcamp.

The NWIRC launched the WA Data Bootcamp in February 2022 to accelerate the number of individuals in Washington state with the skills to enter this fast-growing career. Data analytics is a valuable and often critical skill for established workers in multiple industry sectors.

Data analysts have the skills to mine volumes of data and expose factual information usable in strategic business decisions. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other technologies essential for a growing number of businesses are built upon this basic knowledge of understanding and using data.

“NWIRC has been assisting innovative entrepreneurs and startups in northwest Washington for over a decade,” stated Diane Kamionka, the organization’s executive director. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with WSU Everett to increase the number of workers who can build skills important for accelerating innovation and economic growth in our area,” she added.

“Washington State University is a pioneer in offering an interdisciplinary baccalaureate degree designed specifically to prepare students for leadership in data analytics,” WSU Everett and Everett University Center Chancellor Paul Pitre explained. “Supporting the WA Data Bootcamp is an impactful way to promote the critical need in our region for educated data analytics specialists and encourage further exploration of this exciting field.”

NWIRC is conducting a companion Data Analytics Workshop for small- to medium-sized businesses that want to learn how to use their available data for effective company growth and success.

The NW Innovation Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that assists entrepreneurs and inventors in northwest Washington in developing their individual business strategies and execution as they move from idea to success. They establishedTheLab@everett in 2019 as an added resource for innovation in the region.