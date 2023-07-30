Nubian Jam celebrates Black heritage in Snohomish County

2 hours ago 4
Jadivah of Lynnwood-based Project Girl invites children to choose a free toy.
Donice Chappell III sang “Tis So Sweet” at the program opening.
Buffalo Soldiers of Seattle shared a brief history of the forgotten heroes of the American West. Learn more here.
Delena is excited to wear an Everett firefighters uniform.
Danvonique Bletson-Reed, president of the Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee, takes a break from organizing the event.
Participants enjoyed a basketball tournament that lasted most of the day.
Singer Kevin Gardner thrills the audience with his soulful melodies.
The Cupid Shuffle got people of all ages up and dancing.
Geneva Taylor delighted the audience with a mixture of jazz, poetry and song.
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers read a proclamation supporting Nubian Jam.

More than 1,500 people attended the 31st annual Nubian Jam Saturday at Forest Park in Everett, sponsored by Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee.

The event celebrating African and African American culture featured live music, youth activities and community resources, with 46 vendors and 36 sponsors and partners.

The mission of the nonprofit Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee is to enrich the residents of Snohomish County through knowledge and the celebration of Black heritage. For more information, visit scbhcwa.org.

— Story and photos by Misha Carter

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME