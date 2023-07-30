Nubian Jam celebrates Black heritage in Snohomish County

More than 1,500 people attended the 31st annual Nubian Jam Saturday at Forest Park in Everett, sponsored by Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee.

The event celebrating African and African American culture featured live music, youth activities and community resources, with 46 vendors and 36 sponsors and partners.

The mission of the nonprofit Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee is to enrich the residents of Snohomish County through knowledge and the celebration of Black heritage. For more information, visit scbhcwa.org.

— Story and photos by Misha Carter