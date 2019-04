Now open in Edmonds in the former Payless Shoe location on Highway 99: The 85°C Bakery Cafe.

Here’s the drill: You grab a tray, collect the pastries you want, get in line, and then order drinks.

This the second location in South Snohomish County. There is also one in Lynnwood, which we reviewed here.

The official address is 22611 76th Ave. W., #100 and it shares a parking lot with Ranch 99 Market and Rite-Aid.