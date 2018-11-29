November election results certified: Wolfe in at PUD, emergency radio system funding approved

The results of the Nov. 6 election were officially certified Tuesday by the Snohomish County Canvassing Board.

Edmonds resident Rebecca Wolfe maintained her lead to beat out opponent David Chan — a South County Fire Commissioner — by 7,201 votes in a close race for Snohomish County PUD Commissioner, Position 1. Snohomish PUD serves a territory of 2,200 square miles, including all of Snohomish County and Camano Island.

Wolfe will be sworn in as a new PUD commissioner at 9 a.m. Jan. 8, 2019.

During the campaign, Wolfe — an educator and environmental activist — pledged to foster increased fiscal and environmental responsibility at the PUD.

Voters also approved raising the Snohomish County sales and use tax by 1/10 1 percent to fund a new emergency radio system that will replace the aging and increasingly unreliable system currently in use. The proposal passed with more than 54 percent of the vote.

And the election signaled the end of an era in the 32nd Legislative District, as 17-year incumbent State Sen. Maralyn Chase failed to win re-election, pulling just 32 percent of the vote in her contest with challenger Jesse Saloman, a Shoreline City Councilmember.

There will also be a new face in the 32nd District Position 2 seat, as Lauren Davis was elected to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of 32nd District Rep. Ruth Kagi.

Davis, a Democrat, easily beat out opponent Frank Deisler, drawing 68 percent of the vote. Davis will join fellow Democrat Cindy Ryu, who retained her Position 1 seat over challenger Dio Boucsieguez with 69 percent of the vote.

The complete list of certified election results is available on the Snohomish County Auditor’s web page.