Nov. 7 the deadline to return your general election ballot

The deadline to return your ballot for the Snohomish County general election is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The general election features countywide races including Snohomish County executive, sheriff, treasurer, clerk, assessor and auditor. Other races include Snohomish County Council, superior court, city and town mayor and council, and commissioners and directors of school, fire, water, wastewater and port districts.

Snohomish County Elections reminds voters that voting is easy; simply follow the voting instructions provided in your ballot packet, sign your ballot envelope, and return your voted ballot by Nov. 7 to ensure it is counted.

In-person registration and voting will be available until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the auditor’s office and designated accessible voting sites during specific hours.

Thirty-five ballot drop boxes are open for voters to return their ballot. The locations of drop boxes can be found in the inserts accompanying the ballot, in the local voters’ pamphlet, or online at www.snoco.org/elections.

Additionally, voters can return their ballots postage-free by mail. Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7. To ensure timely delivery, voters are advised to check the last collection time on the USPS postal box.

Snohomish County Elections provides accessible voting equipment for voters with disabilities and offers voter registration and ballot issuance at specified sites during designated hours:

• Snohomish County auditor’s office, 1st Floor – Admin West, 3000 Rockefeller Avenue, Everett

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 6, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 7, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Avenue Southeast, Monroe

Saturday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 6, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 7, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Homage Senior Services, 5026 196th Street Southwest, Lynnwood

Saturday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 6, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 7, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Medallion Hotel, 16710 Smokey Point Boulevard, Arlington

Saturday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 6, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 7, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

If registered voters have not received their ballot or have additional questions, they can call 425-388-3444 or email elections@snoco.org.

For more information, visit the Snohomish County Elections website at www.snoco.org/elections or follow @snoco_auditor on Facebook and Instagram.