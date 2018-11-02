Nov. 17 open house to introduce new local Boy Scouts chapter for girls

Starting Feb. 1, 2019, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) program aimed at boys 11-17 years old is opening its membership to girls, and an Edmonds-based girls-only chapter is hosting a Nov. 17 open house for the community.

Michele Hollingsworth, membership coordinator for Troop 319 for Girls, is organizing the Saturday, Nov. 17 event, from 1-4 p.m. in the Wesley Room, main level of the Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St., Edmonds.

“We want to give the girls a little taste of the excitement and adventure that lies ahead” said Hollingsworth. “There will be displays, information handouts and troop leaders to talk to. It’s an exciting time to be in scouting.”

The new troop is sponsored by Edmonds United Methodist Church. “This fits right into the church’s mission of reaching out into the community and having an open door for all,” said Craig Birkby, the church’s scouting coordinator.

The girls-only program is not trying to compete with the Girl Scouts, he added. “There are many wonderful youth programs out there including Girl Scouts, 4-H, Boys and Girls Clubs, and sports programs. Each is different. They all play an important role in helping prepare our youth for the future with fun and adventures along the way. Now there is one more option available with Scouts BSA for Girls.”

“Having separate troops means there will be no change to the traditional troops already in place for boys,” said David Young, who serves as committee chair for both Troop 319 for Girls and Troop 312 for Boys in Edmonds. “It just now gives girls the same opportunity to participate in this great program.”

Lisa Battern, the advancement chair of Troop 312 for Boys, is excited for this new opportunity. She said that advancement through rank requirements and earning merit badges builds confidence, helps scouts learn and grow, raises self-esteem and develops leadership skills.

“Troop 319’s adult volunteer leaders offer over 70 years of combined leadership experience in the BSA Scouting program,” she said. “That’s an incredible investment in our troop and its scouts, and one that pays dividend to society by helping to provide enjoyable and productive programming that will help develop exceptional young leaders. I can hardly wait to help our girls learn new skills on their trail to Eagle Scout.”

According to a troop announcement, Scouts BSA “is built on a foundation of outdoor activities. Outdoor challenges build character, self-reliance, teamwork and leadership skills. It also allows scouts to experience the greatness and inspiration of nature. Teaching scouts to value and respect nature and its resources through outdoor ethics, including Leave No Trace, Tread Lightly and the Outdoor Code are major components of the scouting program.”

For more information on Scouts BSA Troop 319 for Girls, Edmonds, WA, email Michelle Holllingsworth at [email protected], or visit the troop’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ScoutsBSATroop319forGirls.