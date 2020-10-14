Not yet responded to the U.S. Census? Deadline is Thursday, Oct. 15

With the U.S. Supreme Court ruling Tuesday that the 2020 Census count could end now instead of at the end of the month, here’s a reminder that you have through Thursday, Oct. 15 to respond to the census.

The Census Bureau said that as of Tuesday, “well over 99.9% of housing units have been accounted for in the 2020 Census.” Self-response and field data collection operations for the 2020 Census will end on Oct. 15, and here are ways that people can respond::