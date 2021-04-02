Northwest Veterans Museum reopens to visitors

The Lynnwood-based Northwest Veterans Museum reopened Thursday, April 1 with veteran historian Bruce Clute as the museum’s volunteer docent.

The museum will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. COVID-19 precautions are in place with temperature checks and mask wearing required. Visitors will be limited to one family group or one visitor plus the docent per visit.

The Northwest Veterans Museum is located at Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood. If you have questions or are interested in volunteering, contact Carl Kurfess at ckurfess@msn.com.