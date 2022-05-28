Northwest Veterans Museum presents viewing of ‘The Midway’ on Memorial Day

The Northwest Veterans Museum in Lynnwood will be hosting a presentation and film viewing honoring the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Midway.

The presentation will be held on Memorial Day, May 30, from 1-3 p.m. with a brief overview of the significance of the day, a slideshow presentation and a viewing of the film, The Midway. Admission is free and coffee will be served at the event.

The Northwest Veterans Museum is located in Heritage Park’s Wicker Building at 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.