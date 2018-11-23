Northwest Neighbors Network to help seniors age in place meeting Nov. 24

Northwest Neighbors Network, a nonprofit organization formed to help seniors age in place in South Snohomish and North King counties, is hosting its monthly “Coffee with Neighbors” this Saturday, Nov. 24 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Third Place Commons in Lake Forest Park.

Stop by to find out about signing on as a member or volunteer (or both). For more information, visit http://northwestneighborsnetwork.org or find them on Facebook.

The organization notes that it is interviewing prospective members and volunteers and plans to begin offering services in early 2019.