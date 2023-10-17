Northwest Neighbors Network seeks Board members

Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN) is looking to grow its number of Board members and diversify its constituencies represented, according to a news release.

NNN, which serves Edmonds, Woodway, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Brier, Shoreline and Lake Forest Park, seeks volunteer Board members who have a strong desire and passion to support local seniors by bringing diverse skill sets to better serve the community, according to the release.

Board member job description

The successful candidate will bring their energy and enthusiasm for supporting seniors and community-based programming to NNN’s Board of Directors. You are an excellent fit if you are familiar with tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, you have time and capacity to provide volunteer support, and you care about making a difference in your area. You will function as a highly involved Board Member where the concept of teamwork is valued and expected.

Members of the Board of Directors meet monthly to review organizational financial standing, develop and strengthen programming, and attend to the administrative needs of overseeing an organization that is primarily run by volunteers. This role also utilizes various computer software programs and systems.

Required attributes

• Strong desire to support our local senior community.

• Commitment to attend monthly NNN Board meetings.

• Ability to work well with diverse constituencies.

• Be a positive representative of NNN to help create visibility.

• Live and/or work in NNN’s service area (North King Co. and South Snohomish Co.)

Desired skills, knowledge and experience

• Customer service principles and techniques.

• Experience with underserved clients.

• Basic computer skills, using Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint) or Google suite.

• Project planning.

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

• Think creatively and problem solve.

• Work effectively as a team player and be able to work independently.

• Coordinate and prioritize tasks for the timely completion of deliverables and projects.

• Work with fellow NNN Board members, staff, and clients to advise, create, modify, and execute organizational oversight and solutions.

• Bring knowledge of 501(c)3 regulations, governance, and administration.

• Evaluate existing and proposed systems and related procedures and provide recommendations for changes.

• Prior board experience.

Commitment

• 1-2 year term

• 6-8 hours per month

• Attend regular Board meetings (remote and in-person)

• Serve on other committees as needed (remote and in-person)

If you are interested in applying for this position, contact NNN’s Board President, Suzy Chandler at suzy@northwestneighborsnetwork.org. For more information, visit www.northwestneighborsnetwork.org.